PDF: Purdue-Michigan statistics

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trevion Williams went for 36 points and 20 rebounds and Isaiah Thompson sucker-punched Michigan with 14 second-half points, but the best Purdue had on the road this season fell just short, as the Boilermakers fell 84-78 in double-overtime at No. 19 Michigan.

Purdue led by as many as six in the second half and had the ball In Its hands at the end of regulation to win It, but Franz Wagner blocked Williams from behind as time expired, forcing OT.



After the first OT ended in a 68-all tie, Michigan scored the first nine points of the second OT to dash the Boilermakers' upset hopes.

Zavier Simpson scored 22 for Michigan, Including countless clutch buckets to end regulation and in the overtimes, as the Wolverines broke down Haarms-less Purdue off the dribble often with the game hanging In the balance.

Purdue played the second half and both overtimes without center Matt Haarms, who hurt his hip during the first half and never returned.

There were 11 lead changes in the first half — 17 for the game — but Michigan turned 11 Purdue turnovers into 13 points and that was the driving force behind the Wolverines leading 32-28 at halftime.