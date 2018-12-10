Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 12:06:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue's big — and maybe only — official visit weekend nears

F0hzhtfirl8uoiinlgj7
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Oqmu9f2vawkc132qlckv
Photo by Brandon Brown

More: 2019 Purdue commitments

This weekend will be Purdue's big recruiting weekend of the winter, and it's largely anticlimatic.

The Boilermaker coaching staff holds 24 commitments for a class that should total no more than 25, and it's known to be waiting on a decision from wide receiver David Bell, perhaps the lone remaining target.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}