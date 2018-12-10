Purdue's big — and maybe only — official visit weekend nears
This weekend will be Purdue's big recruiting weekend of the winter, and it's largely anticlimatic.
The Boilermaker coaching staff holds 24 commitments for a class that should total no more than 25, and it's known to be waiting on a decision from wide receiver David Bell, perhaps the lone remaining target.
