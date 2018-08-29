Purdue's Big Ten football schedule from 2022-25 was released Wednesday afternoon.

The Big Ten announced its league games for that four-year period and the Boilermakers will open their season with a league game in two of those years, including a home game against Penn State on Sept. 3, 2022. That contest will be Penn State's first trip to West Lafayette since 2016.

Also included is a season-opening game at Illinois on Aug. 31, 2024 and a four-week stretch in 2023 where the Boilermakers will host Ohio State, travel to Michigan, have a bye week or a non-conference game and then host Nebraska.

Purdue will host Indiana State on Sept. 10, 2022 - which would be the week after its season-opening game against Penn State. Purdue's 2024 schedule is complete as the Boilermakers will travel to Illinois, host Indiana State and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, travel to Oregon State and then host Iowa before Oct. 1.

Purdue's 2025 season will include road games at Northwestern, Notre Dame and Penn State before the second week of October.