Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 14:58:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue's Big Ten slate announced for 2022-25 seasons

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Rrkat3w9ifwk9qgh8rrr
Purdue will open its 2022 and 2024 seasons with a Big Ten game.
USA Today Sports

Purdue's Big Ten football schedule from 2022-25 was released Wednesday afternoon.

The Big Ten announced its league games for that four-year period and the Boilermakers will open their season with a league game in two of those years, including a home game against Penn State on Sept. 3, 2022. That contest will be Penn State's first trip to West Lafayette since 2016.

Also included is a season-opening game at Illinois on Aug. 31, 2024 and a four-week stretch in 2023 where the Boilermakers will host Ohio State, travel to Michigan, have a bye week or a non-conference game and then host Nebraska.

Purdue will host Indiana State on Sept. 10, 2022 - which would be the week after its season-opening game against Penn State. Purdue's 2024 schedule is complete as the Boilermakers will travel to Illinois, host Indiana State and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, travel to Oregon State and then host Iowa before Oct. 1.

Purdue's 2025 season will include road games at Northwestern, Notre Dame and Penn State before the second week of October.

Purdue's Big Ten schedules for 2022-25
2022 2023 2024 2025

Sept. 3 vs. Penn State (SEASON OPENER)

Sept. 23 at Iowa

Aug. 31 at Illinois (SEASON OPENER)

Sept. 6 at Nothwestern

Oct. 1 at Maryand

Sept. 30 vs. Illinois

Sept. 28 vs. Iowa

Oct. 4 at Penn State

Oct. 8 vs. Iowa

Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 11 vs. Maryland

Oct. 15 at Minnesota

Oct. 14 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 12 at Minnesota

Oct. 25 vs. Illinois

Oct. 22 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 21 at Michigan

Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 1 at Wisconsin

Nov. 5 at Illinois

Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 2 at Rutgers

Nov. 8 at Iowa

Nov. 12 at Nebraska

Nov. 11 at Northwestern

Nov. 16 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 19 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin

Nov. 23 at Nebraska

Nov. 22 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 26 at Indiana

Nov. 25 vs. Indiana

Nov. 30 at Indiana

Nov. 29 vs. Indiana
Purdue's Big Ten Conference schedules from the 2022-25 seasons, which the league office released on Aug. 29.
Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}