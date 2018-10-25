David Blough brought up a poignant question Tuesday that he hopes will drive this Purdue team in its final five regular games: How do you want this season to be remembered?

Purdue took a big step towards making the 2018 season memorable by knocking off No. 2 Ohio State on a Saturday night in October that won't be forgotten. Following Tuesday's practice, Blough challenged his teammates through the media to not make Ohio State win the only highlight of this 2018 campaign.

"We don't want this one game to be where our season ends," Blough said. "We don't want to be a good 5-7 or 6-6 Purdue football team that just happened to beat Ohio State. We want to make this count for something."

Nationally, last season was riddled with confounding upsets. Pittsburgh kept Miami out of the College Football Playoff with a 24-14 win in late November, but the Panthers only finished 5-7. Brohm has repeatedly mentioned Iowa's 55-24 win over Ohio State last year was negated in importance after the Hawkeyes immediately lost two straight, including a home loss to a 4-6 Purdue team.

The 31-point loss to Iowa was used more as a rationale for keeping Ohio State out of the CFP than an accomplishment by the Hawkeyes. Arizona State knocked off a previously unbeaten Washington team ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. A little more than a month after that win, the Sun Devils fired its coach Todd Graham after a 6-6 regular season.

You get the point.

Purdue (4-3, 3-1 in Big Ten) hasn't won a title since the Big Ten created divisions back in 2011. The Boilermakers last won eight regular games in 2006 and last won nine regular season games in 2003, when freshman receiver Rondale Moore was three years old. All of those goals are still within reach following the 49-20 win over Ohio State last weekend as the Boilermakers can avoid a letdown game at Michigan State.

"If we don't play well, we could get blown off the field," coach Jeff Brohm said Monday. "We still have to do all the small things in order to win."

Brohm said he and his staff had not addressed the potential goals of a Big Ten West championship "one bit" but that doesn't mean his players don't realize the reality of the situation.

"We do need to make sure we handle this moment," Brohm said. "This is a team that has learned a lot. We've had some extreme highs and extreme lows. We're not in the elite status by any means. We know this (Michigan State) team will come ready to play."

Senior center Kirk Barron can speak from experience about the importance of having something to play for late in the season.

"I think when (Brohm) and his guys got here, the players on this team were tired of not having (stuff) to play for in the last months of the season," Barron said. "We'd get to October and November and realize 'damn, our season is over and there's no chance to get to a bowl game.' I think we understand now that we have something to play for. It's fun."

Barron even mentioned that he wasn't sure the last time Purdue had beaten Michigan State, which in reality was 2006 in East Lansing. Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is a perfect 7-0 against the Boilermakers since taking over the program in 2007.