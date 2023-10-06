On Friday, Purdue's Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski, per a release. The Boilermakers' athletics director has now signed a new deal that will keep him in West Lafayette through June 2028.

Bobinski released a statement as a part of the announcement:

“I’m grateful to President Chiang, Board Chairman Berghoff and the entire Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to continue working alongside our talented Boilermaker student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Bobinski. “It’s an extremely dynamic time in college athletics, and I look forward to helping Purdue navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Bobinski became Purdue's athletics director in August 2016 after serving in the same role at Georgia Tech, Xavier and Akron previously. He is now in his eighth year in West Lafayette and has overseen success from various Purdue athletic programs during his tenure.

On Bobinski's watch, Purdue has secured three Big Ten Championships in men's basketball and another in women's outdoor track and field. The Boilermakers also won their first Big Ten West division championship in football last season.

Bobinski has been the backbone of Purdue athletics and will reprise his role for the next five years in West Lafayette.