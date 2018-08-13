More ($): Purdue working Elijah Ball in multiple roles

It's not an easily defined position but the nickel might be the most important cornerstone to Purdue's defensive scheme this season.

While it's not defined as cornerback, linebacker or safety, that player sometimes meets with all of those positions' coaches.

Purdue does not have a designated "nickel" coach among its 10 assistant coaches so defensive coordinator Nick Holt, cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson and safeties coach and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter share the role and must be on the same page from practice to practice so the player doesn't get confused.