Purdue's coaches ran a simulation of Illinois' offensive scheme two weeks ago at Nebraska and didn't like much of what they saw.

Nebraska's speed and quarterback read-option put the Boilermakers up against an early 7-0 deficit after the Cornhuskers drove the ball down the field 75 yards for a quick score. Boilermaker defensive coordinator Nick Holt saw personnel in his defensive front seven lined up incorrectly and Adrian Martinez turning up the tempo and gaining 31 total yards on that drive. Immediately, an adjustment had to be made and it was part Xs and Os and part emotion.

"After that happened, we just said, 'This is not happening' and we needed to buckle down and decompress a little bit because of the speed. Everybody was going a little crazy," Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey said after the win at Nebraska. "Once we were able to get the calls in and digest them quicker, we responded in the rest of that first and throughout the second quarter."

With a bye week to examine the film of Nebraska's 582-yard output and Martinez's 414-yard day, Jeff Brohm said several mistakes on the perimeter must be corrected before the Boilermakers travel to Illinois (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) this weekend.

The coach called his defense's ability to play Martinez's zone-read decision after the snap "awful" two weeks ago and targeted "the defensive end's technique and play" as Purdue (2-3, 1-1) over-ran its pass rush in many instances in which Nebraska's athletic freshman quarterback was allowed to take off on three runs of 14 yards or more.

One thing Purdue was able to do two weeks ago was get off the field at critical times as the Cornhuskers converted on just 4-of-15 third- and fourth-down scenarios. The Boilermakers are second in the Big Ten and 19th nationally, allowing opponents to convert on just 30.43 percent of third-down plays this season.

"The athletic running quarterbacks are always a danger because it just takes one or two big plays of them breaking loose and they are going to go the distance," Brohm said. "We have to contain him, have our eyes on him and make sure we are not giving up easy big chunks, and we have got to get after the quarterback."

Holt said last week that accounting for the quarterback is the toughest thing to do in his blitz scheme but at other times, delayed blitzes seemed to keep Martinez in the pocket, where he was less effective.

"It sounds simple but we have to make sure we have the right personnel on the field," Holt said. "Quite frankly again, when teams are going to spread you out, you've got to have an effective, but smart, pass rush. When you don't, it'll be a long day."

Illinois has the third-most-productive rushing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 260.8 yards per game. The Fighting Illini accumulated a season-high 330 yards in a 38-17 victory at Rutgers last weekend. Illinois welcomed back the return of a healthy AJ Bush to the quarterback position as he accounted for 116 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing and one passing) in erasing the Illini's 13-game conference losing streak.