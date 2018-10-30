Jeff Brohm said Saturday after the loss at Michigan State that he knows what this Purdue football team is in terms of its development.

In the eyes of its head coach, Purdue hasn't proven consistently it can pull off wins against quality competition. The loss in East Lansing served as a reminder to everybody involved on the visiting sideline.

"I see us right where we're at (with a 4-4 record). I know we beat Ohio State at home but everything fell into place where everything worked for us on that particular night," Brohm said. "We've got a long ways to go. We've got to work our way up the ladder and there's a lot of really good football teams that win every year, every year they go to a bowl and every year they win the games they're supposed to. We've still not been able to do that."

One of the bugaboos to Purdue's offensive development has been facing defenses of a physical, old-school sort of approach. Purdue's four lowest yardage totals and point totals have come in games against Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State and Northwestern again. Those are five programs that pride themselves on that traditional physical defensive style that has mostly stymied Brohm's high-powered Purdue offense.

The Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) will host No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) this weekend for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium. In his weekly media conference Monday morning, Brohm described the Hawkeye defense led by one of the league's best pass rushes and a physically demanding front seven.

"It's a Big Ten defense and they are very physical up front. They come off the ball (and) they knock you back," Brohm said. "They have a ton of sacks this year, and it's not by blitzing. They create pressure with four guys and they create push, and that's what we had a hard time with last week and we're going to have to work hard to improve upon that this week."