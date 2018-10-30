Purdue's focus still on 'the small stuff' to take program's next step
Jeff Brohm said Saturday after the loss at Michigan State that he knows what this Purdue football team is in terms of its development.
In the eyes of its head coach, Purdue hasn't proven consistently it can pull off wins against quality competition. The loss in East Lansing served as a reminder to everybody involved on the visiting sideline.
"I see us right where we're at (with a 4-4 record). I know we beat Ohio State at home but everything fell into place where everything worked for us on that particular night," Brohm said. "We've got a long ways to go. We've got to work our way up the ladder and there's a lot of really good football teams that win every year, every year they go to a bowl and every year they win the games they're supposed to. We've still not been able to do that."
One of the bugaboos to Purdue's offensive development has been facing defenses of a physical, old-school sort of approach. Purdue's four lowest yardage totals and point totals have come in games against Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State and Northwestern again. Those are five programs that pride themselves on that traditional physical defensive style that has mostly stymied Brohm's high-powered Purdue offense.
The Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) will host No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) this weekend for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium. In his weekly media conference Monday morning, Brohm described the Hawkeye defense led by one of the league's best pass rushes and a physically demanding front seven.
"It's a Big Ten defense and they are very physical up front. They come off the ball (and) they knock you back," Brohm said. "They have a ton of sacks this year, and it's not by blitzing. They create pressure with four guys and they create push, and that's what we had a hard time with last week and we're going to have to work hard to improve upon that this week."
|Fewest Total Yards
|Fewest Points
|
189 vs. Michigan (28-10 loss, Sept. 23, 2017)
|
9 at Wisconsin (Oct. 21, 2017)
|
221 at Wisconsin (17-9 loss, Oct. 21, 2017)
|
10 vs. Michigan (Sept. 23, 2017)
|
294 at Iowa (24-15 win, Nov. 18, 2017)
|
13 at Northwestern (Nov. 11, 2017)
|
339 at Michigan State (23-13 loss, Oct. 27, 2018)
|
13 at Michigan State (Oct. 27, 2018)
Iowa is the second-best defense in the Big Ten in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game. In a 30-24 loss to Penn State, Iowa held Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley to just 167 yards through the air on just 11 completions while also knocking him temporarily out of the game.
"When (a defense) checks out into something different, it's about playing base football and I just didn't do that very well at all," quarterback David Blough said following the Michigan State game. "We've got to go back and take responsibility and accountability for this, as hard as that is sometimes."
Blough is coming off his first game with three interceptions since Nov. 19, 2016. Blough was out for the win at Iowa last year after sustaining the season-ending injury to his leg and ankle two weeks earlier. Brohm described Blough's performance Saturday at MSU as "not his best performance" but he'll need the fifth-year senior to produce the sort of big plays that Iowa's defense doesn't typically allow. In eight games, Iowa is eighth in the nation in allowing just 15 passing plays of 20 yards or more. Brohm has said big plays are a necessity to his offensive scheme and his Purdue offense produced only three plays over 20 yards in a 24-15 win at Iowa last season.
"I went back and looked at the film against Iowa last year. We won the game because we hit three shots over their head and we hit one scramble for a touchdown. Other than that, we didn't really do much," Brohm said. "Big plays have to happen and we've got to still call them, otherwise, if we're forced to work the ball down the field against these guys, we're going to be in for a long game."
