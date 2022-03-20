Purdue's headed to Philly by virtue of win over Texas
MILWAUKEE — Thanks to Sunday night's hard-fought 81-71 win over Texas In Milwaukee, Purdue's headed back to the Sweet 16, to meet Saint Peter's on Friday In Philadelphia.
Trevion Williams led Purdue with 22 points while Jaden Ivey added 18 and assists on two key Ethan Morton three-pointers on a night when the Boilermakers really struggled from long range before making key shots late.
After Purdue by 10 with two-and-a-half minutes left, Texas cut back within three off a run that started with an Improbable four-point play.
Jaden Ivey's deep three with a minute to play, though, highlighted the Boilermakers closing the game emphatically.
More to come ...
