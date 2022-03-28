Purdue's Isaiah Thompson enters the transfer portal

Isaiah Thompson — Purdue's only returning would-be senior — has entered the transfer portal.

Thompson started 20 games this season for the Boilermakers was a significant contributor to Purdue's unbeaten non-conference season, shooting nearly 50 percent from three in non-conference play and making 4-of-5 in Purdue's Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship game win over Villanova.

But a shooting slump that coincided with the start of Big Ten play changed the trajectory of his season, Eric Hunter took over the lion's share of the minutes at point guard and Thompson went nearly a month late in the regular season without scoring, handling limited minutes.

Presumably looking for an expanded role elsewhere, Thompson leaves Purdue when he was slated to be the only returnee among the Boilermakers' primary ball-handlers this season — Hunter graduates and Jaden Ivey's expected to leave for the NBA — and at a time when shooting assets now come into question for the first time in quite a while for Purdue. Thompson would have one season of eligibility, plus the COVID year option, to use elsewhere.

Purdue will be active recruiting guards in the transfer portal, with the possibility now being that two additions, as opposed to just one, could occur toward that backcourt.

Freshman Braden Smith is currently the only point guard-category player slated to be on the roster.