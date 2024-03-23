As Purdue prepares for its second round WNIT matchup against Butler on Monday night, it will be doing so without a four-year starter. Senior guard Madison Layden will not participate in the Boilermakers' postseason tournament, a source told Boiler Upload. (Mike Carmin first to report).

Layden played in 111 games during her four-year career in West Lafayette, starting 93 games during that time. As a senior, she averaged 9.8 points per game on 39% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range.

Purdue now heads down to Hinkle Fieldhouse without two starters as Layden joins the injured Caitlyn Harper, who went down with a torn ACL against Penn State earlier this month.

Katie Gearlds could insert freshman guards Rashunda Jones or Sophie Swanson into the starting lineup in place of the now departed Layden. Swanson is coming off her best performance as a Boilermaker in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 25 points on 9-13 shooting in the loss to Michigan.

Butler is coming off a 75-63 win over Bowling Green on Thursday evening in the first round of the WNIT, moving the Bulldogs' overall record to 15-16.