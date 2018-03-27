More spring Day 9 coverage: Mackey's ball-hawking skills stand out | Analysis ($) | What stood out ($)

Kenneth Major Sr. was getting desperation calls.

His son, Kenneth Jr., initially injured his right hamstring during Purdue’s training camp, the first experience to college football for the rookie.

Only months later, the young cornerback Major was trying to track down a receiver running a drag route during practice and felt the left hamstring give.

Soon after that, the right one pulled again.

Major was itching to play any kind of role on Saturdays in his first season in 2017 — and even cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson thought Major was the most physically ready of the incoming freshmen — but those hamstring injuries quickly derailed those hopes.

And that was tough on Major, whose response was calling home to Kentucky and crying to dad and mom.

Their response, though, wasn’t maybe the kind of relenting one the son was hoping for. They weren’t about to cave and tell him to come home and find another path, maybe an easier path.

Not even close.

“I’m thankful for my dad, my mom, they just stayed on me, (saying) ‘You can’t come home. There’s nothing here,’” Major Jr., who goes by Coco, said after Monday’s practice. “It’s a small town. There are better opportunities up here. My dad went to college, but he dropped out his freshman year because things were getting rough and he told me, ‘You can’t do that. There’s nothing here (at home). Stick it out. I’ve been through it so you can go through it. If you do everything you’re supposed to do, it will pay off.’ ”

That difficult Year 1 led to changes 2 in the offseason and this spring for Major.

For one, he has realized he has to grow up, he said.

Soon after he arrived on campus, he’d often stay up until 2 a.m., playing video games, which affected his body. And also played into him missing a couple 6 a.m. weight lifts with director of strength and conditioning Justin Lovett — and that did not go over well. But Major used it as a learning experience.

He knew he had to be smarter with his body, get more rest, eat better and start attacking rehab for those hamstrings and preparation for practices.

Now, he says his main goal for the spring is simple: Stay healthy.

“Just trying to get my body how it’s supposed to be treated, going and getting in the hot tub, getting treatment on the nicks,” he said.

Last season, Major watched how senior cornerbacks Da’Wan Hunte and Josh Okonye took business-like approaches, treated every rep in practice seriously, as an opportunity to get better at their craft. He saw how they pored over game tape to find every nuance that could give them an edge. He watched as they absorbed information in meetings and were eager to apply it to the field.

So, though his hamstrings still are not 100-percent healthy — he wears heating-type pads on them so he can practice — that hasn’t stopped him this spring from participating in practices. The nagging sense of maybe not being able to fully utilize his speed, which is in the high-4.4, low-4.5-range, has been countered by him working hard to get down the techniques taught and directives issued by Jackson.

Major said it’s been hard to adjust to the technique because it’s different — and he can’t just rely on his physical attributes like he used to do in high school.

“I’m used to just opening and running with guys,” he said. “But you’ve got to be patient. … I kind of didn’t get to play last season, in practice, so the main focus for me is just finishing. Coach Jackson just tells me to finish. I’ve still got a high school mentality. High school, I could just make up for plays. But you’ve got to keep finishing, 100 percent to the ball and finishing the drills.

“I like him because he doesn’t expect nothing but the best from all his players,” Major said. “There’s a standard with him. There’s no let-up. The guys last year did great in the system, so he expects us to do the same thing.”

Major is trying to showcase his physicality but still following coach’s orders of not taking teammates to the ground in practices, so just thudding guys up. And he can deliver blows because he’s a well-packed 194 pounds on a 5-foot-11 frame, the kind of size, length and speed package that had Jackson calling him a “prototype” for the position in Purdue’s defense.

“He might be the fastest, most dynamic athlete within our whole group,” Jackson said. “To his credit, there have not been any (injury) issues with him in the offseason, has gone through all of spring, been healthy, has shown the ability to still be physical, has shown the ability to be dynamic with his movement.”

And, now, Jackson said, Major understands how valuable his body is, and taking care of it.

That’s fueled Major’s more mature approach this spring.

And so has knowing what could be in store for Major in the fall: A starting job he desperately wants.

“I’ve still got a long way to go,” he said. “(I need to) just keep practicing technique. Just focus on what he’s telling me to do and taking it in. I just don’t want to overthink things.

“It’s a process, though. It can’t happen overnight. You have to keep working at it. You’ve just got to grow up and take the next step. That’s what I was saying, along with finishing. In high school, you can kind of loaf. The great ones, automatic come in here and go 100 percent and do this, do that, but I’ve got a lot of growing up to do.

“I’m on my way.”