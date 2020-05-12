Analysis ($): Nojel Eastern's departure

Weeks after one of Purdue's two seniors-to-be, Matt Haarms, transferred out of the program, the other put his name in the transfer portal.

Nojel Eastern's name appeared in the portal Tuesday afternoon, GoldandBlack.com has learned, a few days after the end of Purdue's spring academic semester.

Players who submit their names to the transfer portal are free to explore transfer opportunities, but can return to their original programs should they so choose. It does not appear likely Eastern would return to Purdue, however.

Eastern, a two-time Big Ten All-Defense team selection, had already entered his name into the NBA draft, though It has seemed unlikely he'd foresake his final year of college eligibility to try to play professionally at this point.

During a disappointing junior season, Eastern averaged 4.9 points and four rebounds and led the team with 85 assists.

Eastern in not listed as a graduate transfer on his portal entry, so he'd likely have to sit out a year to play one year, barring the NCAA changing its transfer rules effective Immediately this spring.