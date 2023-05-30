News More News
Purdue's non-conference tilt against Syracuse to be under the lights on NBC

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Another night game has been added to Purdue football's 2023 slate this fall. Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that the Boilermakers will host Syracuse under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET for their September 16th matchup. The game will also be a part of the Big Ten's NBC package this fall.

September's non-conference tilt will be the second part of a home-and-home series with the Orange. Purdue traveled to the Carrier Dome in 2022, falling 32-29 on the road. The programs have split the all-time series 1-1, with the Boilermakers winning in a 51-0 rout in their first meeting in 2004.

Along with Syracuse, Purdue also has non-conference dates with Fresno State on September 2nd and a trip to Virginia Tech on September 9th.

Purdue now has two night games in September during Ryan Walters' first season at the helm. The Boilermakers' Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on September 22nd will also be under the lights, although an official kickoff time and television network have not been disclosed.

Full look at Purdue's 2023 schedule:

2023 Purdue Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time Television

Sept. 2nd

Fresno State

TBD

TBD

Sept. 9th

at Virginia Tech

TBD

TBD

Sept.16th

Syracuse

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC

Sept. 22nd

Wisconsin

TBD

TBD

Sept. 30th

Illinois

TBD

TBD

Oct. 7th

at Iowa

TBD

TBD

Oct. 14th

Ohio State

TBD

TBD

Oct. 28th

at Nebraska

TBD

TBD

Nov. 4th

at Michigan

TBD

TBD

Nov. 11th

Minnesota

TBD

TBD

Nov. 18th

at Northwestern

TBD

TBD

Nov. 25th

Indiana

TBD

TBD
