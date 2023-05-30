Another night game has been added to Purdue football's 2023 slate this fall. Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that the Boilermakers will host Syracuse under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET for their September 16th matchup. The game will also be a part of the Big Ten's NBC package this fall.

September's non-conference tilt will be the second part of a home-and-home series with the Orange. Purdue traveled to the Carrier Dome in 2022, falling 32-29 on the road. The programs have split the all-time series 1-1, with the Boilermakers winning in a 51-0 rout in their first meeting in 2004.

Along with Syracuse, Purdue also has non-conference dates with Fresno State on September 2nd and a trip to Virginia Tech on September 9th.

Purdue now has two night games in September during Ryan Walters' first season at the helm. The Boilermakers' Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on September 22nd will also be under the lights, although an official kickoff time and television network have not been disclosed.