Two games into the season and despite losing Jaden Ivey to the NBA Matt Painter has another Purdue offense buzzing again. Purdue is 15th in KenPom's offensive efficiency after its first two games, a 84-53 win against Milwaukee and a 63-44 victory over Austin Peay despite shooting just 26.4% from three and starting two trust freshman at guard.



Coach Painter's motion offense is one of the nation's most intuitive offensive systems and his playbook is one the most expansive.



Braden Smith, Purdue's point guard and one of those true freshman, joked before the season that Painter's playbook contained about 800 plays, 700 of those of which he felt had a pretty good grasp on. That might be slight hyperbole, but also pretty effectively describes how much Purdue asks of its players to ensure that Purdue is always getting into good looks.





