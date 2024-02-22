Purdue's offense has been at the top of college basketball all season. After last season's offense collapsed under a lack of shooting, this year's team has delivered on its promise of shooters surrounding the most dominant inside force in college basketball. Purdue is shooting 40% from three and Purdue is 23-3 because of it.



But a recent loss to Ohio State and a bad half against Minnesota has media and fans looking back a season to last year's squad and trying to find similarities between the squads. The players are, after all, mostly the same.



But the coaches and player have been confident from the start of the season that this team is different than last year. That the maturity has allowed them to grow and just knowing what was needed of them has made a big difference in how young guards have prepared both mentally and physically.





The truth of being a Purdue fan is that you start to see signs of future demise in any current slip up. But this team has played a lot of basketball this year and with the loss to Ohio State, it's won 9 of its last 10 games. Purdue is still very much on pace for the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The coaches and players are not panicking.



I got a chance to talk with PJ Thompson yesterday about his offense and what went wrong against Ohio State, the season, and the small adjustments Purdue is making.



I've included most the transcript below because Thompson really got into the season with me, discussing the difficulties of Myles Colvin's playing time, how he's kept putting the work in, what he needs from his offense around Braden and Zach, and what Thompson himself needs to do a better job of going forward.



