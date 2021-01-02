GoldandBlack - Purdue's one big run at Illinois not quite enough

PDF: Purdue-Illinois statistics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Same story as Rutgers. Almost the exact same story.

The Boilermakers' 66-58 loss at No. 15 Illinois Saturday night played out almost identically to Its last loss on the road.

Despite a solid start, Purdue fell behind double-digits before halftime, then rallied to take a lead, but couldn't sustain it.

On this night, turnovers were again Purdue's undoing, a series of them after it turned a 33-20 late-first-half deficit into a 39-33 lead with just under 16 minutes left, thanks to a 19-0 run. A run of a half-dozen turnovers following the Boilermakers going up a half dozen dashed the Boilermakers' hopes of a road upset.

Trevion Williams and Brandon Newman led Purdue with 14 points apiece.

