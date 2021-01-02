 GoldandBlack - Purdue's one big run at Illinois not quite enough
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 18:59:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue's one big run at Illinois not quite enough

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Illinois statistics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Same story as Rutgers. Almost the exact same story.

The Boilermakers' 66-58 loss at No. 15 Illinois Saturday night played out almost identically to Its last loss on the road.

Despite a solid start, Purdue fell behind double-digits before halftime, then rallied to take a lead, but couldn't sustain it.

On this night, turnovers were again Purdue's undoing, a series of them after it turned a 33-20 late-first-half deficit into a 39-33 lead with just under 16 minutes left, thanks to a 19-0 run. A run of a half-dozen turnovers following the Boilermakers going up a half dozen dashed the Boilermakers' hopes of a road upset.

Trevion Williams and Brandon Newman led Purdue with 14 points apiece.

More to come ...

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}