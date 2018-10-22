Jeff Brohm gets the play the role of Grinch this week with his Purdue players.

Whether it's around the local community, walking to class or any other mid-week college activity, Purdue players are going to be inundated with congratulations along with literal and figurative pats on the back.

Alabama coach Nick Saban calls this positive reinforcement either through the fans or the media "drinking the poison."

Saban's analogy in mind, Brohm's task this week as Purdue (4-3, 3-1 in Big Ten) prepares for a road trip to Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) is to serve the antidote in practice.

"That's my job," Brohm said Monday morning. "I do think our guys understand this was a big win. We're going up against a very good team in Michigan State and we've got a bunch of very good teams left on our schedule, so we've got a lot of work to do."

Through the low points of an 0-3 start to the 2018 season, Purdue has been able to rely on the veteran leadership of its captains (David Blough, Kirk Barron, Markus Bailey and Jacob Thieneman, etc.) to guide them through any adversity. All four of those players have been through a 3-9 season and a midseason firing. However, none of those four players will have experienced this sort of week of preparation after an emotional signature victory.

"I think we understand that we can be as good as we want to be," Blough said Saturday night. "If we turn the ball over and have bad penalties, then we're not going to be very good. Give credit to Eastern Michigan because they beat us on that day and they were the better team. I do think, though, the display everybody saw tonight and what we've done the last four games is what this team can be."

According to the latest betting lines in Las Vegas, Purdue is an underdog in its road contest in East Lansing this weekend. The point spread does nothing but illustrate the point that, "Whatever is being said out there doesn't matter and what counts what you do on the field."

The first words from Brohm in his weekly media conference: "We're definitely still excited about the win this past weekend." Just 22 seconds into the press conference, however, Purdue's second-year coach, who's now 11-9 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play, began to talk about trying to move past the 49-20 win over Ohio State and avoid the hangover effect after a massive victory.

"We've had some bad losses, we've had a good win," Brohm said. "(Michigan State) will come in hungry searching for a win and we're going to have to respond and play a clean football game in order to have a chance."

Brohm used the example Monday of last year's Iowa team being able to beat Ohio State 55-24 but then lose two straight games to Wisconsin and Purdue immediately afterwards. In the same idea surrounding what he said following Purdue's 29-point blowout of Ohio State Saturday night, Brohm is around to remind whoever will ask him that "anything can happen" in the following weeks after the biggest win since he took over the Boilermakers program.

"The one-game season is not just a saying to us," Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey said after the win over Ohio State. "We're going to get back quick to focus on Michigan State but (Saturday and Sunday) we're going to enjoy this win."