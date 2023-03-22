For nearly 40 years now Purdue has earned an unfortunate narrative when it comes to the NCAA Tournament: Perennial underachiever. In the last three seasons alone Purdue has lost to teams that, based on their seed, were not even expected to last one round in the tournament. It is a trend that has been going on since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. In that time, Purdue has had realistic Final Four aspirations, either through having a top 3 seed in its region or by getting to the Elite 8 as the higher seeded team in said game: 1987, 1988, 1990. 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000 (Purdue was a 6 seed, but reached the Elite 8), 2010 (Purdue officially was a 4 seed, but you have the Hummel injury), 2011, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023.

That's an 0-14 stretch that has established an unfortunate stigma that is tough to overcome. But how has Purdue done overall in regards to its seed in all tournaments during the 64 team era? When considering this I am using the metric of "playing to its seed". For example: If Purdue is a 6 seed it is expected to win one game before bowing out. Any advance beyond round 2 would be exceeding its seed in said scenario, while any loss before that point would be underperforming. Let's assign a point value of one point per round exceeded and minus one point per round Purdue underperformed.

First, a look at Gene Keady, who took Purdue to the tournament 15 times in the 64 team era.