Following the triple-overtime loss to Wisconsin, David Blough detailed how Purdue was so close and yet, so very far away.

On three different occasions, a Purdue player had the football in his hands inside Wisconsin's 8-yard line. The final result of those three drives was six total points. In a 47-44 loss, Purdue's players and coaches will look back at settling for two field goals, along with an uncommon variety of turnover, as critical errors in the program's 13th consecutive loss to Wisconsin.

"As an offense, we're going to look at this game and see that we could not get a touchdown inside the 5-yard line," Blough said. "That makes a difference. It hurts."

Technically, Purdue's first trip inside Wisconsin's 20 ended as soon as senior receiver Issac Zico turned the corner at the far sideline and headed for the end zone. For the second time this season, Zico fumbled the ball running down the sideline following a first-down reception and the ball squibbed into the end zone and out of bounds, resulting in an automatic change of possession and touchback.

When Purdue (5-5, 4-4) had first-and-goal from the 2 near the end of the first half, the Boilermakers managed just two incomplete passes and a rush by Alexander Horvath for a one-yard loss. The trio of failed plays led to a less-than-satisfying 20-yard field goal by Spencer Evans to give Purdue a 10-3 lead at halftime.

The halftime lead evaporated one play into the second half as Jonathan Taylor took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown. In a matter of four plays Purdue went from two yards from an 11-point lead after 30 minutes of play to being down 13-10 with six minutes and 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

With a 24-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Purdue had second-and-goal from the 2-yard line but back-to-back running plays by Markell Jones were denied, forcing another field goal.

A touchdown on either of those drive makes it a 31-13 lead with just over 10 minutes to play and makes a Wisconsin comeback win unlikely. However, the Badgers (7-4, 5-3) were able to score touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter to tie the game with two minutes and 51 seconds left.

In its last three games, Wisconsin had allowed opponents to score touchdowns in seven of 11 red zone opportunities and the Badgers came into Saturday with the fifth-best red-zone defense in the Big Ten.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm mentioned after the loss how his team's struggles near the goal line were a primary reason he elected against trying to end the game in the second overtime with a two-point conversion.

"First time we tried throwing it a lot and didn't get it in," he said. "Next time we tried running it a lot and didn't get it in. That's why I was leery on the two-point play. Credit goes to them because they play good defense."