PDF: Purdue-Ohio State stats

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whatever progress Purdue seemed to make in its win at Indiana last weekend, it seemed to be reset Saturday at Ohio State in the Boilermakers' 68-52 loss to the Buckeyes.

Purdue struggled badly to score, making 35 percent of its shots despite having numerous chances at the rim or open shots after getting into the paint, turned the ball over too much and lapsed just enough on the glass and in transition defense for it to be too much to overcome.

Seniors Evan Boudreaux and Jahaad Proctor led Purdue with 17 and 15, respectively, accounting for most of their team's scoring.

More to come ...