We're just two days away from the portal transfer window closing.



The NCAA changed the rules that even graduate transfers have to have their name in the portal by May 1st. That means that for team's worried about losing talent to the portal, that nightmare ends on May 1st.



While Big Ten teams all across the conference are watching players come and go from their program, Big Ten's repeat Champions have only had expected attrition from seniors Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis. Both players played for four years at Purdue and weren't expected to return to the team after this season.



Part of why both those players weren't expected to return is that Matt Painter is bringing in a 2024 class that has six true freshman after bringing in just Myles Colvin the year prior.



With COVID years now off the table for Purdue, the scholarship situation is somehow murkier than it was before. Those six incoming freshmen added with the eight returning players has Purdue at 14 scholarships, one over the allowed limit by the NCAA.





That means somewhere, Purdue will have to lose a scholarship.



There's been enough time that all the paths have been talked about ad nauseum:



- Someone on the current roster enters the portal

- An incoming freshmen reclassifies

- A current player stays on but agrees to give up their scholarship

- A player decommits from the 2024 class