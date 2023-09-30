It took a little longer than anticipated, but Purdue has picked up its first conference and home win in the Ryan Walters era. The Boilermakers romped Illinois 44-19 from the confines of Ross-Ade Stadium to keep the Cannon Trophy for a fourth consecutive season.

Ryan Walters grinned as he stepped up to field questions following Saturday's tilt, which was a rare sight through the four previous games to start his tenure in West Lafayette. In the lead up to the Big Ten West clash, there was much made of Walters' ties to the Illinois program, where he rose to prominence as a defensive coordinator before heading to Purdue.

Despite the backstory and potential for added motivation against his former employer, the Boilermakers' head coach was just happy that his team secured a victory when they needed it most.

"I know, there must have been like a big storyline and added emphasis and all those things. But the reality is of where we were as a team, It didn't matter who the opponent was. We needed to get this game," Walters said after the win.

After double digit losses in back-to-back games at the hands of Syracuse and Wisconsin, Purdue sat 1-3 on the young season and were trending downward since a week two road victory over Virginia Tech.

As Gus Hartwig and others pointed out during the week, the difference between 2-3 and 1-4 is massive when it relates to this team's outlook for the rest of the season. A loss would have kept Purdue in the cellar of the Big Ten and the chance for a potential bowl game appearance looking slim.

Those questions are now what ifs as the Boilermakers took care of business in a big way. The 44-19 victory was the most complete performance of the season for Ryan Walters' group, dominating on both sides of the ball.

Purdue's head coach was maybe even more pleased by how his team responded after getting punched in the mouth to start the season. The Boilermakers responded with an uppercut of their own, with Illinois being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It was good to see the guys practice the way they did and prepare the way they did under the circumstances of the first four games. I've been saying this team will continue to get better as the year goes and I think this is just an example of that. So I'm proud of the guys for the way they played. We did enough to go out there and win the game," Walters said.

While he just orchestrated the best win of his young head coaching career, Walters shared that he is still in game mode and acknowledged that the Boilermakers can't get complacent after Saturday's win. There is still more work to be done.

"There's really no time to relax," Walters said. "We've got a Big Ten slate coming up that is as as difficult a schedule as there is in this conference. So the time is set and rest on our laurels---it's not the time to do that."

Purdue hasn't had a week off this season when it comes to opponents and that will not change, with a trip to Kinnick Stadium now awaiting them next weekend.