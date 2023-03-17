Midnight metaphors and March Madness

There's a story that goes something like an abused sister gets magically transformed, goes to a ball, gets some fancy slippers, and tires an Irish Goodbye (It is St. Patty's Day). She falls in love with a Prince somewhere in between all this.



And for some reason, this story has become metaphor for lower seeds winning and that metaphor has shortened to Cinderella teams.



If there's only one slipper for the real Cinderella, the amount of teams that have fit in the metaphorical shoe since has been too many to name. But for this story, about this season, there are only two that matter.



The first is the University of Maryland-Baltimore County or how they became known, UMBC, when it upset then #1 seed Virginia 74-54.



The other is Fairleigh Dickinson or as they're now referred - maybe there's something about the power of acronyms - FDU who just pulled off the second ever #16 seed over #1 seed.



Granted, Purdue's loss wasn't like the first one. A dominated loss, but there's something almost crueler about the score, 63-58. Purdue didn't have to rush out of the dance to escape before getting turned back into a pumpkin or whatever happened to the Cinderella.



Instead, they were forced to hang around in a slog of a game where Purdue's size was never enough to overcome FDU's speed and aggressiveness, their doubles and traps, and mostly, Purdue had to stand there as everyone watched and saw Purdue for what they truly were the whole time.



A team that couldn't make open jump shots.



There's a metaphor to wrap up, Cinderella falling down the stairs crashing into the pumpkin, spilling down the side of the road into the wreckage of last year's carriage accident, but it's late, and history happening can sometimes provide clarity, but sometimes it can come at you like it does for Ethan Morton who said after the game in front of his locker:



"I'm kind of just numb."



But here's some quick threads from the historic night in Columbus.

David Jenkins Jr.'s career ends with 1989 points.

Four schools and five seasons, but David Jenkins Jr. couldn't get a shot to fall against FDU and what seemed laughably inevitable at the start of the season now ends in just a personal tragedy. Jenkins Jr. who sacrificed all season, coming off the bench behind two freshman, wasn't able to check off one final milestone off his list of to-do's.



I don't think it's a secret that David Jenkins Jr. is one of my favorite Boilers and this story on his career is the best thing I wrote all year, so he's the first person I went to when we were given access to the locker room after the 15 minute cooling period.



Jenkins Jr. was sat in a chair next to the white board with a sizable hole in it that I can only surmise was a final angry blow from a Purdue player on the wrong side of history for the second straight year.



I sat down next to him not imagining I'd have to ask him these questions this quickly but knew inevitably this ride would be over for him. After all these seasons, his college career was finally at its last stop. One final last goal short, personally, and as a team.



I asked him, if it was even possible, to find peace in an ending like this.



"I mean, it sucks," Jenkins says quietly. "And again, even for myself, like, I didn't reach my 2000 points the way I wanted to and really honestly falling 11 points short from that, it seems like the worst feeling in the world. But you know like the marathon continues and you know I'm gonna keep running my own laps and I'm gonna keep going no matter what. And hopefully God has something in store for me the next opportunity."



I ask him then what are his next steps, and the impossibility of an open future, the first one for a long time that won't end with him choosing a new school, seemed to hit him.



"I don't know," he says with a little breath, almost a laugh even, but not really, not tonight. This chapter ended poorly, but his story isn't done. He's sure of that. "I'm for sure gonna find a really good agent and I'm gonna play. I'm gonna keep playing basketball."



And while Jenkins Jr. will go forward, this team, this moment, this season, it ends and so does his college playing career. His last assessment of his last game is a grim one, one that will have to help spark the next Purdue team.



"I just don't think we came out the way we should have, man. Like I'll say it again. I know it's like a broken record, but March Madness is literally called madness for a reason," Jenkins Jr. said and so his time at the dance is over.

Purdue will be better for it.

Zach Edey... last game as a Boiler?