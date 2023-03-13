Purdue's season can be given a lot of titles. Surprising, certainly. The only thing Purdue was picked to lead was the middle of the pack in the Big Ten to start the season. Matt Painter didn't get any of the big name transfers on the market. His back court looked... young.



Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are true freshman and the closer the season got, the more it looked like Purdue would be going with them to play big minutes from day one. David Jenkins Jr. was on his fourth school who fell out of the rotation in Utah and was the only ball handler on the roster with experience besides Ethan Morton.



Zach Edey was a part-time center, too big to be that good, and Jaden Ivey was gone.



Zach Edey tweeted after Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win on Sunday another pre-season moniker for this year's team - 'a rebuilding team.'



It was one final exclamation for a big man who might have let a curse word slip after the game into a hot mic, but who's performance otherwise was flawless in Chicago.