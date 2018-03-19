More Practice 6 coverage: What stood out ($)

Jared Sparks said he can’t be selfish.

Maybe his heart is at quarterback, the position he was recruited to play at Purdue and the one he’d been set on proving himself in college.

But with a coaching staff that didn’t recruit him, Sparks ended last season as a part-time receiver, still practicing some at quarterback but, largely, viewed as an outside receiver.

The switch became permanent around the time the Boilermakers were preparing for their bowl game — even though Sparks was banged up with an ankle that required surgery after the season — when Coach Jeff Brohm and receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard told Sparks of their full-time intentions.

Sparks admitted after Monday’s spring practice it was hard to let go of quarterback, but then quickly said he’s happy to still simply be playing football. Regardless of position. He said he wants to play at the next level, and he trusts the coaches know his best opportunity to do that is the spot they have him in now: Receiver.

Of course, Sparks could be selfish.

He could see the position move as failure, in a way, that he couldn’t measure up at the position at the Big Ten level. And, if he had that view, he could do what an increasing number of college kids seem to do when they don’t get their way: Transfer.

But that’s not happening, Sparks said.

He’s all in for the Boilermakers.

“I love my team,” he said. “I’m invested. Once I invest myself into a team and personalities and friends, these are my brothers, I don’t want to leave them. We have something good going here. For what? I start over somewhere else. I don’t see that in me. I was just raised that way — to stick it through and through and do whatever it takes to reach your goals. It is what it is.

“I’m just blessed to have the opportunities that I have today.”

Sparks said he wasn’t surprised coaches approached him about the full-time switch. He’d obviously gotten a taste of the position early last season — and he really only went back to getting some QB reps in practice because of the injury situation there, with David Blough suffering a season-ending ankle injury and Elijah Sindelar being banged up, too.

All of Sparks’ game snaps at quarterback in 2017 came in a Wildcat-type of role: He never attempted a pass. And it was at quarterback that he suffered the ankle injury that ultimately required surgery.

Against Iowa, Sparks got the leg bent awkwardly, and he said “by the grace of God” he was able to not fall entirely with his body weight. He’s convinced he would have snapped the ankle if that had happened. Instead, he a chipped bone and loose fragments, and he played through it as much as he could, getting a handful of snaps after Anthony Mahoungou got pulled late in the bowl game.

But even before the bowl game, Sparks knew he’d need surgery after the season. It happened in January, a couple weeks after he returned to campus from a visit home in Louisiana over semester break.

“I was trying to push (to return) for spring, but there’s no need to rush an ankle injury,” Sparks said Monday. “You have to be very careful with something like that. I should be back in the summer. I’m planning on trying to get running in the next couple weeks, and I’m meeting with the doctors as well. It shouldn’t be a long process, especially if I do everything right and I listen to everything they give me.”

Before the injury, Sparks showed enough promise for coaches to make the move.

His 11-catch, 130-yard performance at Northwestern was one of the best individual performances by a Purdue receiver all season.

“It helped me,” Sparks said. “It helped my confidence. It definitely did. It let me know I could do this at this level.

“I’m just excited. I really believe I can contribute to this team in a great way.”