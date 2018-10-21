GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's upset win was a big night for its recruits, too
More: Purdue commitments
When the Ross-Ade Stadium game clock hits quadruple-zero Saturday night, finishing off Purdue's rout of second-ranked Ohio State, Marvin Grant went over the rail.
He and a few other recruits, he said, jumped out of the stands and onto the field, into the belly of the post-game celebration.
"I hopped right over the bannister and went on the field with them," Grant said.
There, he may have crossed paths with George Karlaftis.
"I was one of the first people out there," Karlaftis said.
Two of the headliners of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class to this point, Karlaftis and Grant were two of the dozens of recruiting visitors on hand for one of the biggest wins in program history, modern or otherwise.
"One-hundred percent," Karlaftis said. "Like Rondale Moore said, 'They thought I was crazy ...' He couldn't have said it better."
Karlaftis is referring to a tweet from Purdue's star freshman receiver posted Sunday, a nod to the surprise he may have faced when he chose the Boilermakers over name-brand schools like Texas and others.
Continue reading below
And they said I was crazy .. #BoilerUp https://t.co/pRKX0HtLFO— Rondale Moore (@Rondale_Moore03) October 21, 2018
For Grant and Karlaftis, and their classmates-to-be in attendance this weekend, Purdue's signature victory served as validation of sorts of what they've bought into.
"My mind was already set on going there," defensive back Nyles Beverly said, "but it just made me feel even better about my decision."
It probably was especially enjoyable for Purdue's contingent from Ohio, a state that's been very good to it during the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Purdue holds commitments from Northeast Ohio's Beverly, Kyle Jornigan and Crishawn Long, Columbus-area products Mershawn Rice, Cam Craig and Dontay Hunter and Cincinnati area native Steven Faucheux.
Hunter, Rice and Beverly were among those known to have visited Saturday night.
Rice, from Reynoldsburg, is looking forward to school Monday.
"I will probably keep it cool because that’s just how I am," the wide receiver recruit said, "but they were talking so much stuff the whole week. I knew (Purdue was) going to win but not by that much.
"It was great just being there, amazing. ... They destroyed them and it just gets me excited for when I can suit up and help win games."
It's easy to say in hindsight, but several Boilermakers-to-be said they expected Purdue to win a game few others did.
"I had faith in them they could beat 'em," Grant said. "I thought that if the defense could hold up and get some stops and the offense just did what they usually do, they could win."
Grant was accompanied to West Lafayette by new Boilermaker commitment Jalen Graham, who announced his decision late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Other commitments who unofficially visited were cornerback Cameron Allen — the whole secondary class was present — and offensive lineman Spencer Holstege and Dave Monnot.
Additionally, running back commitment King Doerue made his official visit, his first trip to the school he's already decided on.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.