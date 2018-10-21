GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue commitments

When the Ross-Ade Stadium game clock hits quadruple-zero Saturday night, finishing off Purdue's rout of second-ranked Ohio State, Marvin Grant went over the rail.

He and a few other recruits, he said, jumped out of the stands and onto the field, into the belly of the post-game celebration.

"I hopped right over the bannister and went on the field with them," Grant said.

There, he may have crossed paths with George Karlaftis.

"I was one of the first people out there," Karlaftis said.

Two of the headliners of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class to this point, Karlaftis and Grant were two of the dozens of recruiting visitors on hand for one of the biggest wins in program history, modern or otherwise.

"One-hundred percent," Karlaftis said. "Like Rondale Moore said, 'They thought I was crazy ...' He couldn't have said it better."

Karlaftis is referring to a tweet from Purdue's star freshman receiver posted Sunday, a nod to the surprise he may have faced when he chose the Boilermakers over name-brand schools like Texas and others.

