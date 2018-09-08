Purdue scrambling for answers after 'wake-up call' loss
A loss to the only non-Power 5 Conference program on the schedule doesn't do anything but add more questions to the start of Purdue's 2018 campaign.
Jeff Brohm has acknowledged his team's more difficult schedule shrinks its margin for error even more, a margin now brought to a microscopic level Saturday following an upset loss to Eastern Michigan.
"We're not good enough to turn it over, have silly mistakes and silly penalties and expect to win," Brohm said. "So every game from here on out will be much tougher than the one we've played and we need to do everything right or it's going to be a long day."
Purdue has never started a season 0-2 and qualified for a bowl game.
But that's the challenge immediately facing these players, this Purdue coaching staff and program.
"We don't want this to happen now but I'd rather this happen now than late in the season when you need it for a bowl game," tailback D.J. Knox said. "This is definitely a wake-up call for our team."
Brohm addressed his frustration with disciplinary mistakes and costly turnovers as immature mental mistakes by certain players that "don't need to be out there" if they continue to make such errors.
Following a season in which Purdue did fundamental things correctly late last season to earn a postseason berth, Brohm's team has been doing the opposite on its way to a frustrating start.
"We just have to fix the problems, identify them and call anyone out that does things wrong and go about fixing it with the ones that want to do it the right way," Brohm said.
With Missouri and Boston College set to come to Ross-Ade Stadium over the next two weeks, the Boilermakers are now staring down a situation where they may not be favored to win another game in the back half of this four-game homestand.
Elijah Sindelar, who finished the game 8-of-14 for 87 yards and a touchdown after replacing David Blough in the second quarter, addressed the crossroads Purdue's locker room faces after losing to an opponent projected to finish fourth in its division in the Mid-American Conference.
"If we start pointing fingers, we'll have a house divided and we could go 0-12," Sindelar said. "We've got a lot of questions to get answered before the end of this season."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.