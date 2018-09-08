A loss to the only non-Power 5 Conference program on the schedule doesn't do anything but add more questions to the start of Purdue's 2018 campaign.

Jeff Brohm has acknowledged his team's more difficult schedule shrinks its margin for error even more, a margin now brought to a microscopic level Saturday following an upset loss to Eastern Michigan.

"We're not good enough to turn it over, have silly mistakes and silly penalties and expect to win," Brohm said. "So every game from here on out will be much tougher than the one we've played and we need to do everything right or it's going to be a long day."

Purdue has never started a season 0-2 and qualified for a bowl game.

But that's the challenge immediately facing these players, this Purdue coaching staff and program.

"We don't want this to happen now but I'd rather this happen now than late in the season when you need it for a bowl game," tailback D.J. Knox said. "This is definitely a wake-up call for our team."

Brohm addressed his frustration with disciplinary mistakes and costly turnovers as immature mental mistakes by certain players that "don't need to be out there" if they continue to make such errors.



