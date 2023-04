As the Boilermakers wrap up their spring practice schedule this weekend, they plan to host a number of prospects for visits. Over the past month, Purdue has seen dozens of prospects come through West Lafayette, but this weekend is slate to be the biggest.

Among those in attendance will be the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class, an intriguing 2023 recruit, and numerous other priority targets. Boiler Upload prepares you for the influx of talent headed to West Lafayette over the next few days.