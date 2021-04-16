GoldandBlack - Purdue signee Caleb Furst named Indiana Mr. Basketball

Purdue signing Caleb Furst has been named the programs first Indiana Mr. Basketball since Caleb Swanigan in 2015, the Indianapolis Star announced on Friday afternoon.

The big man from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian high school won the award after leading his team to the Class 2A state championship last weekend.

As a senior, Furst averaged 21-and-a-half points and around 14 rebounds.

