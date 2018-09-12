Purdue has signed a home-and-home agreement to play Syracuse for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

With the signed contract, Purdue still has one game left to fill for both of its 2022 and 2023 schedules but have secured a pair of contests against Power 5 Conference opponents for 2019, 2021 and 2023, 2024, 2026 and 2028 seasons.

The Boilermakers will travel to Syracuse on Sept. 17, 2022, to play inside the Carrier Dome, and the Orange will visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

Syracuse, which is in the third year under head coach Dino Babers, hasn't qualified for a bowl game since 2013. Babers was a wide receivers coach at Purdue from 1991-93 under former head coach Jim Colletto. In the only matchup between the two schools, No. 25 Purdue dominated the Orange 51-0 to open the 2004 season in West Lafayette.

Purdue's trip to Syracuse will be the Boilermakers' first visit to the state of New York since Nov. 1, 1941, a 17-0 loss to Fordham at the Polo Grounds in New York City. Purdue is 3-4-1 all-time in the state of New York, with a 2-4-1 record against Fordham on the road or at neutral sites and a 34-9 victory over New York University at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 29, 1932.