GoldandBlack.com

After a week-and-a-half off for Purdue’s spring break, the Boilermakers were back at practice Monday, their sixth session of the spring, for well more than two hours.

The first twenty minutes came outdoors, but high winds — they affect the safety of those in the camera lifts forced Purdue indoors — forced Purdue indoors for the bulk of practice.

Following are observations, as the Boilermakers were in full pads:

• By now, we know the drill: JaMarcus Shephard rides his receivers as a motivation technique, prodding them to make improvements. And if they don’t, they’re going to hear about it.