More: What stood out ($)

Purdue held its second of three practices this week, and did so inside, as cooler-than-hoped temperatures kept the Boilermakers from being outdoors.

Purdue went for about two-and-a-half hours in full pads on Wednesday. Following are observations.

• As soon as the Boilermakers broke into their team drills, I wanted to take a look at the cornerbacks, feeling like there was likely — or at least was a very good possibility — of changes.