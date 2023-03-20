The Ryan Walters era is taking shape in West Lafayette as Purdue football will officially kick off spring practices tomorrow evening. After all of the changes over the last four months, Purdue putting the pads back on could provide answers for several question marks. Here is what to watch for as Purdue's 2023 spring practice period begins.

Nearly half of the starters from last season's Big Ten West Champion Boilermaker team are no longer with the program. Most of those contributors are graduating or heading to the NFL, while four departed in the transfer portal.

While some positions have a clear-cut replacement, such as Hudson Card at quarterback, Garrett Miller at tight end, and Jamari Brown at cornerback, others remain uncertain. A few key position battles will begin this spring and could indicate which players will be expected to have significant roles in September.

Outside linebacker: Khordae Sydnor vs. Nic Caraway

One of the most intriguing position groups for the Boilermakers next season will be Joe Dineen's talented outside linebacker room. Senior-to-be Kydran Jenkins figures to lead the group after posting eight tackles for loss and four sacks last season. Opposite Jenkins in Ryan Walters' five-man front could be Khordae Sydnor or Nic Caraway.

Sydnor was third in tackles for loss and second in sacks for Purdue last season. The redshirt sophomore is in line for an uptick in production, but another young pass rusher is also ready to make an impact. Nic Caraway is one of just two true freshmen to play significant snaps for Purdue in 2022 and potentially has the highest ceiling of any Boilermaker defender moving forward. In the latter portion of the season, Caraway saw more snaps than Sydnor as he got more comfortable at the collegiate level.

It is likely the two see a timeshare on the edge for defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, but either one could separate themselves this spring.

Left Guard: Jalen Grant vs. Sione Finau

Former starter Spencer Holstege took his 31 career starts with him to UCLA in the transfer portal, leaving a void at the left guard spot on the Boilermakers' offensive line. Purdue has a pair of experienced and versatile guards that will battle to be his full-time replacement in 2023.

Jalen Grant came to West Lafayette in the transfer portal in January after spending three years at Bowling Green. Grant split time between left guard and center for the Falcons, getting 15 starts at guard and 12 at center. A multi-year starter, Grant could be the more likely candidate to start as we enter March.

Grant's competition will be fifth-year offensive lineman Sione Finau. Finau spent time at two spots for Purdue last season, seeing 390 snaps at right guard and 188 snaps at left guard. To begin the season, the Boilermakers will have two experienced linemen they could employ at the left guard position.

No. 2 Cornerback: Salim Turner-Muhammad vs. Tee Denson

The position group that is the biggest question mark for Purdue at this point in time is cornerback, following the departures of Cory Trice, Reese Taylor, and Bryce Hampton. The Boilermakers' received a boost in the secondary when Jamari Brown announced he would use his COVID year with Purdue. Brown will become the No. 1 cornerback heading into next season, and there is opportunity behind him.

To help add depth in the secondary, Ryan Walters and Sam Carter landed former Stanford cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad in the transfer portal this off-season. During his time with the Cardinal, Turner-Muhammad could not carve out a consistent role, making only six starts. The 5'11" cornerback is a former four-star recruit coming to West Lafayette in search of a bigger role and has the opportunity to slide into the starting lineup.

A wild card in the secondary is a returning player who has not suited up for the Boilermakers yet, Tee Denson. After transferring in from Kansas State, Denson was sidelined for the entire year due to a double sports hernia surgery last off-season. He played in 19 games for the Wildcats but made only one start. Denson's current status is uncertain as he has not seen action in nearly a year and will be a name to watch this spring.

Either Turner-Muhammad or Denson will become the second starter alongside Brown for the Boilermakers this fall.