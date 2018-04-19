Review series ($): Defensive line | Cornerbacks | Linebackers | Safeties | Special teams | Offensive line | Tight ends | Receivers

Purdue's second spring under Jeff Brohm is over, and the Boilermakers' head coach could deem it "productive" in a variety of ways.

But Brohm also knows there's plenty of work to be done this summer.

At every position.

Over the next two weeks, GoldandBlack.com will break down each of those groups. Next, a closer look at the running backs.