MINNEAPOLIS — A painful pattern for Purdue's 2018 season continued.

Following a victory over a ranked team in Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue failed to carry over the momentum in the role of a road favorite as the Boilermakers suffered a disappointing 41-10 loss at Minnesota.

Purdue's loss Saturday replicates a similar set of circumstances that followed Purdue's 49-20 win over Ohio State as the Boilermakers lost the next week as a road favorite at Michigan State. The 31-points loss at Minnesota is the largest margin of defeat in Jeff Brohm's 23-game tenure as head coach.

"It's definitely a slap in the face that we have to respond to and see what we're made of," Brohm said. "Really nothing was working today. I don't want to blame it on one exact thing except we know we need to do a much better job than what that was."

Minnesota picked up just its fourth Big Ten victory in 16 attempts under second-year head coach P.J. Fleck. Coming into Saturday, the Gophers (5-5, 2-5 in Big Ten) had lost five of six conference games this season by an average of 22 points. The Gophers turned a 3-3 game into a blowout with 38 consecutive points from the second quarter to the early parts of the final period.

The Boilermakers offense seemingly never could get going in the frigid temperatures of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as Purdue was held to just 64 first-half yards and failed to convert on all 12 third-down situations. Saturday's loss marked Purdue's second-lowest offensive output under Brohm and didn't overtake the 189-yard total in the 28-10 defeat to Michigan last season until late in the fourth quarter.

"It's very obvious and very apparent that we don't know how to consistently put weeks together," linebacker Markus Bailey said following the blowout loss. "We don't play with attention to detail needed to win in this conference week in and week out. It's disappointing not even necessarily the effort but the effort wasn't good enough either. It was the mental mistakes that was irritating to see."

Purdue (5-5, 4-3), which came in near the top of the Big Ten Conference in offensive plays, was stymied by a Minnesota defense that fired its defensive coordinator just six days before this game. After allowing 46.3 points per game in its last three contests, Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) showed a newfound level of confidence in its first game under interim defensive boss Joe Rossi.

"I think somehow we thought we could roll in here and the ball would bounce our way and good things would happen," Brohm said. "No. You have to earn it. We definitely didn't earn anything today. Really we're not good enough to not practice hard and pay attention to the small details and this is what can happen when you don't."