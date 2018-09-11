GoldandBlack.com

More: Brohm on costly personal foul penalties: 'That's going to change'

Despite referring to last Saturday as "not one of our better days" for his kickers, Jeff Brohm doesn't see a reason to make a change.

The second-year Boilermaker coach said Monday he'll keep senior Spencer Evans on all kicking duties, including kickoffs, field goals, and extra point attempts.

In Purdue's 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan, Evans missed a first-half PAT, then saw a 38-yard field goal sail wide right from the left hashmark in the game's final minutes.

"It was not one of our better days, and we've got to work hard to get that fixed," Brohm said when asked if he'd be making a change at kicker. "Yeah, we can't miss the extra points. And it was a costly miss on the field goal, which is going to happen some."

The missed fourth-quarter field goal, Evans' second miss of the 2018 season, would've given Purdue a five-point lead and forced EMU to find the end zone to win.The senior, who transferred from Baylor following the 2015 campaign, was 8-of-11 on field goals last season while splitting duties with J.D. Dellinger. After Purdue's first-quarter drives stalled in the red zone, Evans made field goals from 29 and 34 yards out. The miss from 38 followed the first and only turnover Purdue's defense has forced thus far this season.

Brohm indicated Monday he would not be shy to turn to Dellinger, who was 9-of-13 on field goals and converted all 19 extra-point attempts last season, if Evans were to continue miss kicks. However, Brohm and special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl said in the preseason that the program has the option to use Dellinger's redshirt year this season and therefore, would prefer not to play him more than the newly mandated four games.

"I know J.D. is ready to go whenever we need him," Brohm said Monday. "And we won't hesitate to make a change if we feel like we need to."