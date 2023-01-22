A strange thing keeps happening to Purdue.



I'm watching Ethan Morton hunched over his table, his dark hair still sweaty and pressing over his forehead, a monster of a man to his left, Zach Edey is a little more demure walking into Purdue's media room than Minnesota a few nights before. In Minnesota, Edey came into the media room, quite literally, singing. He had had a modest game, for his own monster standards, just 12 points and failed to get a double-double for just the third time this season.



But Purdue was dominant at Minnesota. He was happy. Against Maryland, Purdue survived. There wasn't much to sing about, even after putting up 24 points 16 rebounds.



His own coach had this to say about his National Player of the Year favorite, "You know you're a good player when you have an average game and get 24 and 16. He was just okay today. He was just okay."



Matt Painter is as even keel a coach as you'll find. He yells move because that's what he needs his guys to do, but he's not gonna spend the whole game yelling and cursing at every call. But he's close to fed up. Zach Edey hit the deck multiple times in the first half against Maryland and despite the sound you'd expect a 7-4 290 lbs body to make hitting the ground, there was never a whistle to follow.



But that'll be for later in the week, after Painter's seen more tape and counted the missed calls against his star big.



A big man not getting calls isn't strange or anything new to Painter or the Boilermakers.



But this? Continuing to win, even when they play poorly, even when games get tight, and it feels like something bad is going to happen, that's a new sensation for Purdue.



Don't look now. Houston just found out how hard it is to do the one thing that really matters in sports - winning. Even with the easy schedule, even with the early season accolades, Houston fell for the second time this season, to a 12-9 Temple team ranked outside of the top-100, at home.



So Edey might not be singing after this one, but Purdue will be the #1 team in the nation on Monday again.



Purdue's ascension to the top of the charts is no longer a one-hit wonder.