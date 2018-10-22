After a 49-20 blowout win over Ohio State, Purdue swept the Big Ten Conference weekly honors.

Boilermakers quarterback David Blough won Offensive Player of the Week, wide receiver Rondale Moore won Freshman of the Week, linebacker Markus Bailey won Defensive Player of the Week and Joe Schopper won Special Teams Player of the Week.

Blough, who previously this season won the conference's weekly offensive honor after shattering the school record for passing yards against Missouri, had 378 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

Moore, who has now won the league's freshman of the week honor for a third time, had 170 receiving yards on 12 receptions and two touchdowns Saturday night.

Schopper, who was instrumental as the runner on Purdue's fake field goal attempt near the end of the first half against Ohio State, had two punts of 50 yards or more and two punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.

Bailey, a Columbus, Ohio native, had a pick-six as Purdue's final score of the night and a game-high 15 tackles. The 15 tackles was a career high for the junior linebacker as he was also named to the national weekly team by the Pro Football Focus analysts Sunday afternoon.