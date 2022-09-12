Purdue takes its show on road for first time in 2022
Road warriors.
That’s what Purdue was last season. And, it was a big reason why the program notched its first nine-victory season since 2003.
The Boilermakers (1-1 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) will pack their bags for the first time in 2022 when they play at Syracuse (2-0 overall; 1-0 ACC) at noon ET on ESPN2 on Saturday. This will be Purdue’s first trip to Syracuse, which lost 51-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium in the 2004 season opener in the only other meeting.
"Now, if you're playing behind the eight ball, it's going to be a long day," said Jeff Brohm, who has played and coached at Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome). "That's what can happen here in the dome, is if they get that place rocking and they're up early, it's tough to overcome. That's what we're going to have to figure out a way to create big plays and also be efficient early on and keep this game close."
How good were the Boilermakers away from Ross-Ade Stadium last season? Purdue went 5-2. The five triumphs were the most for the program since 1943.
The 2021 road resume victories:
• at UConn, 49-0
• at Iowa, 24-7
• at Nebraska, 28-23
• at Wrigley Field vs. Northwestern, 32-14
• at Nashville in the Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee, 48-45 OT
"I think last year was just one of those years where when your backs are against the wall, which a lot of times they will be when you play in this conference, because every week is going to be a tough match up, you just got to find ways to win," said Brohm. "I think we had a couple opportunities on the road where we had to step up and find ways to get a win and we did."
The Boilermakers feature a veteran roster, which should help the team stay composed when it encounters what should be a loud crowd in upstate New York. The Orange have been an early-season surprise under seventh-year coach Dino Babers, thumping Louisville 31-7 in the opener at home and then winning 48-14 at UConn last week.
"But think when you go on the road, you got to understand that you got to really be sharp," said Brohm. "You can't beat yourselves. You got to figure out a way to gain momentum early, take their crowd out of the game. If you can do those things, which we were able to do against Nebraska and Iowa, you give yourself a chance."
Devin Mockobee mania
Devin Mockobee is become a cult figure, of sorts.
The redshirt freshman walk-on running back caused a stir by playing well in the spring. Then, Mockobee turned heads with a strong fall camp.
On Saturday, he debuted in Purdue’s blowout win. And, the 6-0, 195-pound Mockobee impressed with a hard-charging style that has become his trademark. Mockobee rushed for a team-high 78 yards on 13 carries and scored a TD.
"Devin has shown this to us more than just this past game," said Brohm. "He had a really good fall camp. You know, he made some really good runs. Got some elusiveness to him, got some speed, got just some natural ability to make guys miss.
"Sometimes when you haven't seen the game yet, you don't know for sure if it's going to carry over against real live opponents. Then, of course, as our schedule continues to get tougher and tougher, starting this week with a very tough opponent, you know, we'll see how his talent stacks up.
"But, he will definitely be in the mix and will be in the rotation and will play football for us."
Injury updates
For a second week in succession, WR Broc Thompson’s status likely will be “game time decision." He tweaked a knee in the opener and as a result played only six snaps last Saturday.
LB Semisi Fakasiieiki missed last week with an ankle injury. And it sounds murky for the seventh-year player for this week.
"Broc is going to be somebody we'll have to manage all year and hope that he gets healthy," said Brohm. "He did the first game, kind of, you know, reinjured his knee a little bit, and that's what he worked through. Wasn't able to really go the last game. Played a few plays and had to take himself out. Hopefully that can get better this week.
"You know, Mershawn Rice is getting healthier and he was able to play, and Semisi, we'll see. Won't be able to tell that until later in the week."
Purdue still waits on CB Tee Denson. He transferred from Kansas State in January but has yet to suit up.
"He's a ways away," said Brohm. "Unfortunately, you know, he had a double sports hernia. Not just one, but two. The recovery has gone OK, but there was some scar tissue that was bothering him that he had to kind of get that worked on, as well.
"So, it's just I'm not sure when that will happen."
K Ben Freehill, who typically kicks off, was out last week with injury. Chris Van Eekeren and Julio Macias filled in.
"Ben strained his groin, I believe either in the first game towards the end or maybe even in practice," said Brohm. "That caused him to not be able to go this past week."
