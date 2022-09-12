Road warriors.

That’s what Purdue was last season. And, it was a big reason why the program notched its first nine-victory season since 2003.

The Boilermakers (1-1 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) will pack their bags for the first time in 2022 when they play at Syracuse (2-0 overall; 1-0 ACC) at noon ET on ESPN2 on Saturday. This will be Purdue’s first trip to Syracuse, which lost 51-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium in the 2004 season opener in the only other meeting.

"Now, if you're playing behind the eight ball, it's going to be a long day," said Jeff Brohm, who has played and coached at Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome). "That's what can happen here in the dome, is if they get that place rocking and they're up early, it's tough to overcome. That's what we're going to have to figure out a way to create big plays and also be efficient early on and keep this game close."

How good were the Boilermakers away from Ross-Ade Stadium last season? Purdue went 5-2. The five triumphs were the most for the program since 1943.

The 2021 road resume victories:

• at UConn, 49-0

• at Iowa, 24-7

• at Nebraska, 28-23

• at Wrigley Field vs. Northwestern, 32-14

• at Nashville in the Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee, 48-45 OT

"I think last year was just one of those years where when your backs are against the wall, which a lot of times they will be when you play in this conference, because every week is going to be a tough match up, you just got to find ways to win," said Brohm. "I think we had a couple opportunities on the road where we had to step up and find ways to get a win and we did."

The Boilermakers feature a veteran roster, which should help the team stay composed when it encounters what should be a loud crowd in upstate New York. The Orange have been an early-season surprise under seventh-year coach Dino Babers, thumping Louisville 31-7 in the opener at home and then winning 48-14 at UConn last week.

"But think when you go on the road, you got to understand that you got to really be sharp," said Brohm. "You can't beat yourselves. You got to figure out a way to gain momentum early, take their crowd out of the game. If you can do those things, which we were able to do against Nebraska and Iowa, you give yourself a chance."