There's a tone to Tom Izzo after Purdue press conferences that's starting to become a habit. It's subtle in the way old men are subtle about their displeasure - that is, he's spent too much time on the sidelines, sweating, yelling, and coaching his teams to have to or want to hide his displeasure.



The words come out dry, in his gravel growl of a voice, "I don't think officials make bad calls."



This is the second time Izzo has played this Purdue team with this version of Zach Edey. It's no coincidence, for the second time, he's talking about the officiating after the game.



It might come off - well you know how it comes off. But really, this complaining, this wink wink, officials are great talk, the tongue in cheek 'They don't call 3 seconds' comments, they're the highest compliment you can pay a player.



And Izzo, he's got a lot of compliments for Edey. Twice now he's faced Edey as the eater of worlds, all-encompassing starter for Purdue at center.



Twice Edey has set career-highs against the Spartans.



First in East Lansing, where he put up 32 points, and then here, in front of a White-Out Purdue crowd, he dropped 38 on the Spartans.