One of Purdue's few remaining targets in the class of 2024 is now set to make a decision. 2024 center Daniel Jacobsen will announced his commitment on Friday, deciding between the Boilermakers and Wisconsin, per Adam Zagoria.

Jacobsen took an official visit to West Lafayette on September 29th, which was followed up by another official visit to Wisconsin two weeks later. He also held offers from Minnesota (where he took an official visit as well), Illinois, and Xavier, among others. Now, the 7'1 big man is ready to announce where he will take his talents for his college career.

Wisconsin Rivals (BadgerBlitz) Jon McNamara put in a futurecast for Jacobsen in favor of the Badgers earlier this month.