2023 Purdue target Issiah Walker was expecting offensive line coach Matt Mattox to be the one to come to his family's home in Miami for a visit on Monday afternoon.





Mattox was there, but so was the rest of the offensive staff. Head coach Ryan Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, wide receivers coach Cory Patterson, and tight ends coach Seth Doege joined for the trip to Florida.





"It was very intriguing to see that they brought the whole staff, with the head coach, down to see me," Walker said.