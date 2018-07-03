GoldandBlack.com

More: The Rivals150

Purdue commitment Mason Gillis is ranked 129th nationally by Rivals.com in its pre-July Rivals150 rankings update, down seven spots despite the forward having been idled during the spring by a knee injury.

Fellow Boilermaker commitment Isaiah Thompson, who's not played this grassroots season but will play in July now that he's recovered from an ankle injury, is unranked.

Other Purdue targets of note.

15 — Keion Brooks (offer)

16 — Trayce-Jackson-Davis (offer)

33 — Zeke Nnaji (offer)

39 — Drew Timme (offer)

49 — Malik Hall (offer)

80 — Brandon Newman (offer)

140 — Armaan Franklin (offer)

Get a look at the full rankings right here.

