The bye week was incredibly beneficial to the health of Purdue tight end Cole Herdman.

Despite Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm saying in In his weekly media conference Monday morning he'd like to wait another day to fully determine the senior tight end's status for this weekend, the optimism continues to flow that he'll play Saturday at Illinois (3:30 p.m. EST, FS1).

"He's improved greatly," Brohm said. "We'll give it to Tuesday to see where he's at but we're hopeful that he could play (at Illinois)."

Immediately after the 42-28 win at Nebraska on Sept. 29, Brohm said Herdman was taken out of action for a large portion of the game after what the head coach described as "multiple stingers" that have accumulated this season and throughout his college career.

According to the Pro Football Focus data of the game at Nebraska, Herdman participated in only 25 of Purdue's 88 snaps. Brohm seemed cautious about whether the 245-pound tight end would be limited this week or for the foreseeable future due to the issue with his upper body injury.

"Whether that's the whole game or as much as he used to, that remains to be seen," Brohm on Herdman's availability level against Illinois this weekend. "But I think he's shown considerable improvement."

In Herdman's absence, Brycen Hopkins has emerged as a weapon at the tight end as the junior is second on the team in receptions (17), receiving yards (308) and touchdowns (2) despite only getting one start this season.