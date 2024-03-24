Purdue now knows when it will get its rematch against Gonzaga.



#1 Purdue and #5 Gonzaga will run it back after Purdue beat Gonzaga 73-63 all the way back in November as part of the Maui Invitational.



The two teams will face off at 7:39 p.m. as the first of two games in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on TBS/truTV.



The winner will go on to face the winner of #2 Tennessee and #3 Creighton which will be played after the conclusion of Purdue and Gonzaga.



Purdue and Gonzaga have played in the last two non-conference slates with Purdue getting the best of the Zags in both games. This is Gonzaga's 9th straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen while Purdue is returning to the Sweet Sixteen two years after losing to #15 seed St. Peter's in 2022.