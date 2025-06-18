Purdue to Face Memphis, Then Texas Tech or Wake Forest in Baha Mar Hoops

Purdue's non-conference schedule is now complete as the full field of the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament in the Bahamas has been announced. The Boilermakers will open the four team tournament on Thursday, November 20th at 6pm agaisnt Memphis. There will be a quick turnaround as Purdue will face either Texas Tech or Wake Forest the next day.

This adds at least one and possibly two more 2025 NCAA Tournament teams to Purdue's schedule. The Boilermakers already have games against Auburn, Alabama, Akron, Iowa State, and Marquette on the schedule. They will now face a Memphis team that lost in round 1 to Colorado State and then possibly a Texas Tech team that reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Florida. The possible game agaisnt Wake Forest also presents a familiar face in Myles Colvin, who recently transferred to the Demon Deacons.

Purdue will be looking for its fifth straight “Feast Week” tournament title after winning the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic (2021), the Phil Knight Legacy (2022), the Maui Invitational (2023) and the Rady Children’s Invitational (2024). Purdue has won 10 straight MTE tournament games, including eight wins over nationally-ranked teams in the span.

This will be only the third time Purdue has faced Memphis, and the last meeting was a 90-70 loss in Memphis in 2005. That was the back end of a home-and-home and Purdue lost to the Tigers in Mackey Arena the previous year.

Purdue's lone meeting with Texas Tech was a 78-65 loss in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, a game marred by the previous injury to Isaac Haas. The Boilermakers have only played Wake Forest once, a 69-58 win in West Lafayette in the 2009 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.



