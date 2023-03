A day after getting a third victory over Ohio State on the season Purdue will try to sweep the Big Ten men's basketball titles with a third win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 77-73 in the second semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago to set up the third matchup of the season between Purdue and Penn State. The Boilers defeated Penn State 76-63 in Philadelphia on January 8th and 80-60 February 1st in Mackey Arena.

A win would give Purdue just its second Big Ten Tournament championship, a first since 2009, and a sweep of the two Big Ten championships in one season for the first time in program history.

Tipoff is at 3:30pm ET on CBs.