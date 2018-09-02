Purdue must again 'figure out what direction we go' with QBs
Same quarterback song, different chorus.
Jeff Brohm is now charged this week with again figuring out which direction his team is headed in, and with which player, at quarterback.
Following Elijah Sindelar's three-interception first half during the 31-27 loss to Northwestern, Brohm went with senior David Blough. Afterwards, he didn't — or more likely couldn't — say which player will start next weekend, when Purdue hosts Eastern Michigan (1-0) for a noon kickoff Saturday on Big Ten Network.
"I'm not going to make a call right yet," Brohm said following the loss. "We've got to figure out what gives us the best chance to win. I think both guys will respond and be ready to go and we'll have to figure out what direction we go."
Blough was able to lead Purdue on a quick 71-yard touchdown drive in its first second-half possession, bringing the Boilermakers within one score. The senior, who finished with 74 passing yards and no turnovers in the second half, struggled to challenge the second and third level of Northwestern's defense. Blough averaged just 4.6 yards per pass attempt Thursday night, the lowest of any Big Ten quarterback with at least 15 pass attempts in his opening-week game.
"He's got some savvy, got a knack to make some plays," Brohm said. "There were a couple of decisions once we got going that I didn't love but I thought he really stepped in and played like I thought he would."
When asked if he would embrace a change-of-pace backup role, Blough's post-game answer exemplified his continued desire for the starting job.
"If that's what Coach Brohm says, then I'll do it," Blough said, "but I've never in my career prepared to be a backup."
In the immediate aftermath of his turnover-plagued outing, Sindelar acknowledged he should have thrown away two of the balls that were intercepted. The lesson to, as Sindelar said, "play another down" being learned is part of what Brohm said in the post-game media conference that he expects to immediately see from his quarterback.
"When it's not there, (you've) just got to check it down (or) know when to throw it away or take a sack," Sindelar said. "Either one of those is better than a turnover."
Brohm said he feels this turnover blemish on Sindelar's 18-game collegiate career should be seen as more of an anomaly than a trend that could keep him on the bench in future weeks. The loss to Northwestern was only Sindelar's second game with multiple interceptions. Sindelar threw two interceptions in the 14-12 loss at Rutgers a year ago but totaled 12 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions in the final five games of the 2017 season.
"At the end of the (2017) year, he did not do that," Brohm said. "He was very efficient. He's disappointed. I know he'll get better and it's just one of those things. I think he's man enough to improve."
In the meantime, Sindelar looked to draw some positive from his own struggles.
"Also, it gives me a chance to show these guys how to be a leader, how to be a teammate," said Sindelar, a team co-captain, as is Blough. "When I get pulled from a game, I'm not going to sit there and pout. I'm going to do as much as I can to help David and hopefully the team will see that."
