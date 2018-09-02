Jeff Brohm must again figure out how to handle the starting quarterback role this coming week. USA Today Sports

Same quarterback song, different chorus. Jeff Brohm is now charged this week with again figuring out which direction his team is headed in, and with which player, at quarterback. Following Elijah Sindelar's three-interception first half during the 31-27 loss to Northwestern, Brohm went with senior David Blough. Afterwards, he didn't — or more likely couldn't — say which player will start next weekend, when Purdue hosts Eastern Michigan (1-0) for a noon kickoff Saturday on Big Ten Network. "I'm not going to make a call right yet," Brohm said following the loss. "We've got to figure out what gives us the best chance to win. I think both guys will respond and be ready to go and we'll have to figure out what direction we go." Blough was able to lead Purdue on a quick 71-yard touchdown drive in its first second-half possession, bringing the Boilermakers within one score. The senior, who finished with 74 passing yards and no turnovers in the second half, struggled to challenge the second and third level of Northwestern's defense. Blough averaged just 4.6 yards per pass attempt Thursday night, the lowest of any Big Ten quarterback with at least 15 pass attempts in his opening-week game. "He's got some savvy, got a knack to make some plays," Brohm said. "There were a couple of decisions once we got going that I didn't love but I thought he really stepped in and played like I thought he would."