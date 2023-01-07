Ryan Walters continues to fill out his staff as Purdue will hired UTSA co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Mattox. A source confirmed the news with Boiler Upload. Zach Barrett of Football Scoop reported the news first. Mattox will reportedly be the Boilermakers' new offensive line coach.

Purdue hires Mattox away from UTSA where he spent three seasons. For the first two, he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

The Roadrunners had the 14th highest scoring offense in the country this season, averaging 36.8 points per game. UTSA also ran for 175.2 yards per game, which was 50th in the country.

Prior to his stint on Jeff Traylor's staff, Mattox was the offensive coordinator at McNeese in 2019. Mattox also has experience at the Power 5 level as he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Texas. He has spent time on the staff at Bowling Green, Houston, Tulsa, South Florida and Eastern Illinois.

During his playing days, Mattox played offensive tackle and tight end at Houston.

This hire leaves only running backs coach as the last vacant on-field position. Per NCAA rules, teams can have 10 on field assistants, four on field graduate assistants and five strength coaches.